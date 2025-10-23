Wabtec Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation ( (WAB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, commonly known as Wabtec, is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine, and industrial markets. The company has been a leader in the rail industry for over 155 years, with a vision to achieve a sustainable rail system worldwide.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Wabtec Corporation announced a solid financial performance, highlighted by an increase in sales and earnings per share. The company reported a significant growth in its backlog, sales, margins, and earnings, reflecting strong operational execution and strategic acquisitions.

The company achieved an 8.4% year-over-year increase in sales, reaching $2.89 billion for the quarter. The GAAP diluted earnings per share rose by 11.0% to $1.81, while the adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 16.0% to $2.32. Wabtec’s operating margin also improved, with a GAAP operating margin of 17.0% and an adjusted operating margin of 21.0%. The company’s backlog grew to $25.6 billion, with a 12-month backlog growth of 8.4%.

In the Freight segment, sales increased by 8.4%, driven by higher locomotive deliveries and the acquisition of Inspection Technologies. The Transit segment also saw an 8.2% rise in sales, supported by higher original equipment and aftermarket sales. Despite a decrease in cash flow from operations compared to the previous year, Wabtec maintained a strong liquidity position with $528 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Looking ahead, Wabtec has raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2025, reflecting confidence in continued profitable growth. The company remains focused on product innovation, cost management, and strategic partnerships to navigate the dynamic economic environment and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue