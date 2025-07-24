Wabtec Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( (WAB) ) has issued an update.

On July 24, 2025, Wabtec Corporation reported its second quarter results for 2025, highlighting a 19.5% increase in GAAP diluted earnings per share and a 15.8% rise in adjusted diluted earnings per share compared to the previous year. The company also raised its adjusted EPS guidance for the fiscal year 2025, driven by strong performance in the first half, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and effective cost management. Despite challenges such as lower locomotive deliveries due to supply issues, Wabtec achieved sales growth and margin expansion, reflecting its robust operational execution and commitment to shareholder returns.

Spark’s Take on WAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WAB is a Outperform.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is well-positioned with strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. Its technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, although valuation metrics indicate the stock might be overvalued. The company’s strategic initiatives and international market strength are significant positives, while challenges in the North American market and tariff uncertainties require monitoring.

More about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, known as Wabtec Corporation, operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on freight and transit solutions. The company provides a range of products and services including locomotives, freight cars, and transit systems, with a strong emphasis on mergers and acquisitions to enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 871,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $36.69B

