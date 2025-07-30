VYNE Therapeutics Ends Phase 2b Trial for Repibresib

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from VYNE Therapeutics ( (VYNE) ).

On July 30, 2025, VYNE Therapeutics announced the topline results of its Phase 2b trial evaluating Repibresib gel in nonsegmental vitiligo. The trial, which involved 177 subjects, did not meet its primary or key secondary endpoints, leading the company to terminate the trial’s extension phase and seek external partners for further development. Despite the setbacks, VYNE observed nominally statistically significant effects in certain secondary and exploratory endpoints and remains committed to its InhiBET™ BET inhibitor platform. The company also reported an estimated $39.6 million in cash and investments as of June 30, 2025, though these figures are preliminary and unaudited.

Spark’s Take on VYNE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VYNE is a Neutral.

VYNE’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, marked by significant revenue declines and persistent losses. The technical analysis provides a slightly more positive short-term outlook, but the valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing unprofitability. The absence of earnings call data and notable corporate events limits additional context.

More about VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need. The company utilizes its proprietary BET inhibitors, part of its InhiBET™ platform, to overcome limitations of early generation BET inhibitors by employing alternative routes of administration and enhanced selectivity.

Average Trading Volume: 691,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $24.16M

