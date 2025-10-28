VSee Health Announces 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VSee Health ( (VSEE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

VSee Health, Inc. has announced that its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on December 15, 2025, with November 20, 2025, set as the record date for determining eligible stockholders. The company has outlined the deadlines and requirements for stockholder proposals and proxy solicitations, emphasizing the importance of meeting the November 7, 2025, deadline for inclusion in the proxy materials and compliance with SEC regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (VSEE) stock is a Sell with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VSee Health stock, see the VSEE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VSEE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VSEE is a Underperform.

VSee Health’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by financial instability and the risk of Nasdaq delisting. While there is some revenue growth, the negative equity, poor valuation, and bearish technical indicators contribute to a low score.

Average Trading Volume: 5,376,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.59M

