VSee Health Amends Convertible Promissory Note

VSee Health ( (VSEE) ) has issued an update.

On October 21, 2025, VSee Health, Inc. amended its senior secured convertible promissory note, originally issued on September 30, 2024, to redefine the ‘Conversion Price’ to $0.75. This amendment maintains all other terms of the note, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (VSEE) stock is a Sell with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VSee Health stock, see the VSEE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VSEE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VSEE is a Underperform.

VSee Health’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by financial instability and the risk of Nasdaq delisting. While there is some revenue growth, the negative equity, poor valuation, and bearish technical indicators contribute to a low score.

More about VSee Health

Average Trading Volume: 5,085,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.31M

