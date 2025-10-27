Voyager Therapeutics Advances Alzheimer’s Study with VY7523

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. ((VYGR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a study titled VY7523-102: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Efficacy of Multiple Ascending Intravenous Doses of VY7523 in Participants With Early Alzheimer’s Disease. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of VY7523, a new drug for treating early Alzheimer’s Disease, by comparing its effects to a placebo.

The intervention being tested is VY7523, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody targeting pathological tau in Alzheimer’s Disease. It is administered in ascending doses to evaluate its safety and efficacy.

This interventional study is randomized and sequential, with participants and researchers blinded to treatment allocation. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating the drug’s impact on Alzheimer’s Disease.

The study began on March 4, 2025, with primary completion expected in six months for lower doses and twelve months for higher doses. The latest update was submitted on September 23, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

The study’s progress could influence Voyager Therapeutics’ stock performance, as positive results may boost investor confidence. It also positions the company in a competitive Alzheimer’s treatment market, where advancements are closely watched.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

