Vow ASA Secures Covenant Waiver from DNB

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vow ASA ( (SSHPF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vow ASA announced that it has secured a formal waiver from DNB, alleviating concerns about breaching its NIBD/EBITDA ratio covenant requirements for the reporting period ending on 30 September 2025. This development is significant as it ensures continued financial stability and operational focus, allowing Vow to maintain its strategic initiatives in pollution prevention and clean energy solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (SSHPF) stock is a Hold with a NOK1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vow ASA stock, see the SSHPF Stock Forecast page.

More about Vow ASA

Vow ASA, headquartered in Oslo and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, specializes in preventing pollution by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company is a leader in wastewater purification in the cruise market and offers solutions for industry decarbonization and material recovery. Vow also holds niche positions in food safety, robotics, and heat-intensive industries with a focus on decarbonization.

Average Trading Volume: 1,598,174

Current Market Cap: NOK632.8M

See more insights into SSHPF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue