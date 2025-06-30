Vow ASA Completes Sale of Vow Green Metals Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vow ASA ( (SSHPF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vow ASA has successfully completed the sale of its shares in Vow Green Metals AS to Midas Industri AS, receiving net proceeds of NOK 35.1 million. The funds were used to make an additional installment on a term loan from DnB, and the repayment of a NOK 22.5 million convertible loan was also finalized. This transaction strengthens Vow’s financial position while maintaining a collaborative relationship with VGM.

More about Vow ASA

Vow ASA, headquartered in Oslo and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, specializes in advanced technologies that convert biomass and waste into clean energy and valuable resources. The company is a leader in wastewater purification in the cruise market and plays a significant role in decarbonizing various industries, including food safety, robotics, and heat-intensive sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 26.26%

Average Trading Volume: 2,419,480

Current Market Cap: NOK723.8M

