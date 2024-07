Vortex Metals Inc (TSE:VMS) has released an update.

Vortex Metals Inc. has initiated a strategic partnership with GeoSupply to commence a 3,000-meter drilling program at the Illapel Copper Project in Chile, aiming to delineate a high-grade copper resource. The program will explore high-priority targets in a renowned copper-producing region, advancing the company’s goal to sustainably meet global copper demand.

