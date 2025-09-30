Vortex Metals Expands Private Placement Amid Strong Investor Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest update is out from Vortex Metals Inc ( (TSE:VMS) ).
Vortex Metals Inc. has announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement from 15,000,000 to 17,500,000 units due to strong investor interest. The proceeds from this offering will be allocated to mining concession and exploration fees, as well as general working capital, positioning the company to strengthen its exploration activities and enhance its market presence.
More about Vortex Metals Inc
Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the Illapel Copper Project in Chile and owns 100% interest in two copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. Vortex emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.
