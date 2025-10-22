Volution Group Releases 2025 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Volution ( (GB:FAN) ) has provided an update.

Volution Group plc has released its Annual Report and Accounts for 2025, along with the Notice of its Annual General Meeting. These documents have been made available to shareholders on the company’s website and submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority’s National Storage Mechanism for inspection. This announcement underscores Volution’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its operational credibility and stakeholder trust.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FAN) stock is a Buy with a £820.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:FAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FAN is a Neutral.

Volution’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong financial performance, which is a significant strength. However, the bearish technical indicators and relatively high valuation dampen the overall score. The lack of earnings call data and notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.



More about Volution

Volution Group plc is a leading international designer and manufacturer specializing in energy-efficient indoor air quality solutions. The company operates through 29 key brands across the UK, Continental Europe, and Australasia, including well-known names such as Vent-Axia, Fresh, and Simx.

Average Trading Volume: 414,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.27B



