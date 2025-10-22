Volt Carbon Technologies Amends Private Placement Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ( (TSE:VCT) ) has issued an update.

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement financing, now offering up to 12,000,000 units at C$0.025 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$300,000. The proceeds will be used to pay outstanding payables, advance battery and mobile mineral separation technology, and for general working capital. The offering is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, with an anticipated closing within 30 business days.

More about Volt Carbon Technologies Inc

Volt Carbon Technologies is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on energy storage and green energy creation. The company holds mining claims in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 425,894

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.66M

