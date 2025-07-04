Volex plc Publishes 2025 AGM Notice and Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Volex plc ( (GB:VLX) ) has shared an announcement.

Volex plc has announced the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2025 and its Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year. The AGM is scheduled for August 7, 2025, and will be accessible both in-person and online, allowing shareholders to participate via a live webcast. This announcement underscores Volex’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, providing stakeholders with detailed insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about Volex plc

Volex plc is a specialist integrated manufacturer focusing on critical power and data transmission products. The company operates in the industry of power and data solutions, catering to a market that requires reliable and efficient transmission products.

Average Trading Volume: 545,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £675.5M

