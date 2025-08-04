Volcano Spring International Announces Capital Reorganisation to Offset Losses

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Miji International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1715) ) has issued an announcement.

Volcano Spring International Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a proposed capital reorganisation. This involves a reduction in the nominal value of each issued share from HK$0.25 to HK$0.001 and a subdivision of each authorised but unissued share into 250 new shares. The capital reduction will help offset the company’s accumulated losses and improve its financial position. The reorganisation will not alter the authorised share capital but will significantly increase the number of shares, potentially enhancing liquidity and marketability.

More about Miji International Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,214,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$126.3M

