Volatus and VoltaXplore Partner for Canadian-Made Drone Batteries

NanoXplore Inc ( (TSE:GRA) ) just unveiled an update.

Volatus Aerospace and VoltaXplore, a subsidiary of NanoXplore, have signed a Letter of Intent for the supply of Canadian-made lithium-ion battery cells to power Volatus’ next-generation drones. This strategic agreement enhances Volatus’ product differentiation and supply chain security while opening a new aerospace market for VoltaXplore. The collaboration supports Canada’s industrial capabilities in aerospace and defense, promising innovation, job creation, and national resilience. Initial deliveries will be from VoltaXplore’s Montreal facility, with future capacity expansion aligned with Volatus’s development timeline.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GRA) stock is a Hold with a C$3.00 price target.

TSE:GRA Stock Analysis

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GRA is a Neutral.

NanoXplore Inc. shows potential with improving margins and expansion efforts, but current profitability issues and revenue declines present significant risks. Bullish technical signals are tempered by overbought conditions, and valuation metrics reflect ongoing financial challenges.

More about NanoXplore Inc

NanoXplore is a graphene company that manufactures and supplies high-volume graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. It also provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products and is involved in silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturing for the electric vehicle and grid storage markets. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 119,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$477.7M

