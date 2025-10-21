Volatus Aerospace to Establish Drone Manufacturing Hub in Mirabel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Drone Delivery Canada ( (TSE:FLT) ).

Volatus Aerospace Inc. announced plans to establish the Volatus Mirabel Innovation Centre and Drone Manufacturing Hub at Montréal–Mirabel International Airport. This initiative will enhance Canada’s defence readiness and support NATO allies by expanding sovereign drone capacity. The facility, supported by Aéroports de Montréal, will enable serial production of Canadian-built drones to meet domestic defence and allied market needs. This move aligns with Canada’s recent priorities to strengthen domestic defence capabilities and secure supply chains, signaling a growing demand for Canadian-made drone solutions.

More about Drone Delivery Canada

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems, offering innovative solutions for intelligence, surveillance, and cargo through both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft. The company provides a comprehensive ecosystem of aerial services, including operations, equipment sales, training, and mission support, aimed at integrating aerial capabilities safely, efficiently, and sustainably across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 2,366,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$437.2M

