Volato Group Enters Share Exchange Agreement with M2i

An update from Volato Group ( (SOAR) ) is now available.

On September 30, 2025, Volato Group, Inc. entered into Share Exchange Agreements with Tysadco Partners, LLC, and Douglas Cole, who are shareholders of M2i Global, Inc. The agreement involves exchanging 1,197,604 shares of Volato’s Class A common stock for 16,000,000 shares of M2i Global common stock, valuing the transaction at $2,000,000. This strategic move indicates Volato’s efforts to strengthen its market position by acquiring a significant stake in a publicly traded company. The Volato Shares issued are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, but the company plans to file a registration statement with the SEC within 60 days to facilitate the resale of these shares.

More about Volato Group

Average Trading Volume: 1,462,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.66M

