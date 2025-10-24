Vodafone Executes Share Buyback Program with Goldman Sachs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ) is now available.

Vodafone Group Plc announced the purchase of 170,000 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of a previously announced share buyback program. The shares will be held in treasury, contributing to Vodafone’s capital management strategy and potentially impacting shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Hold with a £82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly with declining revenues and profitability. However, positive guidance and strategic initiatives from the earnings call provide some optimism. Technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

More about Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc is a multinational telecommunications company providing a range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband, and digital television. The company operates globally, with a significant presence in Europe, Africa, and Asia, focusing on delivering connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 55,674,925

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.74B

