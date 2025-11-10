Vodafone Executes Share Buyback of 9 Million Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ) has provided an update.

Vodafone Group Plc announced the purchase of 9 million of its own ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of a share buyback program initiated in July 2025. The shares will be held in treasury, and this move is part of Vodafone’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially impacting its stock liquidity and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Hold with a £72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly with declining revenues and profitability. However, positive guidance and strategic initiatives from the earnings call provide some optimism. Technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

More about Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc is a leading telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband, and digital television. It operates globally, with a strong presence in Europe, Africa, and Asia, focusing on delivering connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 53,048,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £21.08B

