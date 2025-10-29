VNV Global AB Reports Positive Nine-Month Financial Performance

Vnv Global Ab ( (VSTKF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vnv Global Ab presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

VNV Global AB, a Swedish investment company, primarily focuses on investments in mobility, digital health, and marketplace sectors, with a unique portfolio of companies across various stages of development. In its latest financial report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, VNV Global reported a net asset value (NAV) of USD 587.09 million, reflecting a slight increase from the end of 2024. The company’s earnings per share for the nine-month period stood at USD 0.06, a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss. Key financial highlights include a positive revaluation of Voi, a negative revaluation of BlaBlaCar, and the completed divestment of Gett. The company’s NAV per share in USD increased by 1.82%, while it decreased by 12.89% in SEK due to currency fluctuations. VNV Global strategically exited its investment in Gett, generating a net consideration of approximately USD 89.1 million, and announced the acquisition of its portfolio company Tise by eBay, Inc., which contributed to the company’s positive financial performance. Looking ahead, VNV Global’s management is optimistic about entering a new investment phase, with a focus on maintaining a strong cash position and leveraging its portfolio’s growth potential. The company anticipates continued growth in its top portfolio companies, with expectations of significant revenue increases and improved profitability.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue