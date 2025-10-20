VMS TMT Secures Major Order Boosting Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vms Tmt Limited ( (IN:VMSTMT) ) just unveiled an update.

VMS TMT Limited, a leading manufacturer of TMT bars in Gujarat, has secured a significant order of over 10,000 metric tonnes from its distributor network during the Diwali period, amounting to approximately ₹46 crores. This milestone highlights the company’s strong brand confidence and robust demand in the state’s construction and infrastructure markets, supported by government initiatives and festive buying patterns. The company continues to leverage its integrated manufacturing facility and extensive distribution network to strengthen its market position, with plans for sustainable growth through solar power initiatives and enhanced automation.

VMS TMT Limited is a fully integrated manufacturer of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars, Billets, and Binding Wires, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company operates a modern manufacturing setup with advanced automation and quality assurance systems, supplying high-strength steel products for infrastructure, construction, and real estate sectors. VMS TMT markets its products under the Kamdhenu brand through its widespread retail network across Gujarat. The company’s shares were successfully listed on NSE and BSE in September 2025 following a ₹148.50 crore IPO, which was oversubscribed more than 102 times, reflecting strong investor confidence.

