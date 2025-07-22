Vmoto Limited Halts Share Buy-Back Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vmoto Limited ( (AU:VMT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vmoto Limited has announced that it will not proceed with its previously proposed on-market share buy-back, which was part of a strategy for delisting. The decision comes after the resolution to approve the delisting was not passed at the Annual General Meeting. The company will continue to explore capital management initiatives that align with its strategic priorities and benefit shareholders.

More about Vmoto Limited

Vmoto Limited is a global electric vehicle (EV) company that focuses on the production and distribution of electric scooters and motorcycles. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker VMT.

Average Trading Volume: 303,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$30.24M

See more data about VMT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue