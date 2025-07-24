Vizsla Silver Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vizsla Silver ( (TSE:VZLA) ) has issued an announcement.

Vizsla Silver Corp. has announced its upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting of Security Holders, scheduled for October 2, 2025, in Vancouver, BC. The record date for notice and voting is set for August 18, 2025. This meeting is a crucial event for stakeholders as it will address significant corporate matters and future strategies, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:VZLA) stock is a Buy with a C$4.75 price target.

More about Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver and gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in the advancement of its flagship Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico, aiming to establish itself as a significant player in the precious metals market.

Average Trading Volume: 676,497

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.57B

