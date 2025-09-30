Vivic Dissolves Taiwan Branch Amid Policy Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vivic ( (VIVC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 18, 2025, Vivic Corp’s Board of Directors decided to dissolve its Taiwan branch due to Taiwan’s policy prohibiting the import of ships from China, affecting its main suppliers. The dissolution is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with minimal impact on Vivic’s business performance as the company shifts focus to the United States and Southeast Asia.

Vivic Corp operates in the yacht industry, focusing on procurement, sales, and leasing services, primarily in Taiwan and other countries.

