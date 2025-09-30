Vivenda Group Faces Temporary Setbacks Amid Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vivenda Group S.p.A. ( (IT:VVG) ) has shared an update.

Vivenda Group S.p.A. reported a challenging first half of 2025, with financial results impacted by extraordinary events like the Jubilee in Rome and the Milan-Cortina Olympics, leading to a temporary freeze in advertising budgets. Despite these challenges, the company is optimistic about future growth, having expanded into the Spanish market and acquired a stake in Selfiestreet to enhance its digital offerings. The company also secured a significant advertising concession in the UAE, marking a strategic move in its international expansion.

Vivenda Group S.p.A. operates in the Out Of Home and Digital Out of Home Advertising sectors, focusing on a unique business model that finances restoration projects through advertising proceeds. The company is expanding internationally with ventures in Spain and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 12,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

