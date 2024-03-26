Vivani Medical Updates Investors with Informative Presentations

Vivani Medical (VANI) just unveiled an announcement.

The Company regularly shares informative slide presentations with the investment community at various events to keep them up to date about its business activities. These slides, which reflect the company’s status at the time of reporting, are accessible on the company’s website under the “Investors” section. Although there’s a possibility of future updates, the company does not commit to revising the slides to reflect subsequent events. The content of these presentations is not considered legally filed under securities laws but is provided for informational purposes.

