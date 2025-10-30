Vivakor Launches New Commodities Trading Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Vivakor ( (VIVK) ) is now available.

On October 30, 2025, Vivakor, Inc. announced the launch of its commodities trading platform, Vivakor Supply & Trading (VST), with a significant $24 million crude oil transaction. This milestone marks the beginning of VST’s active crude oil marketing operations in the Permian Basin, utilizing Vivakor’s midstream logistics capabilities. The transaction is expected to enhance Vivakor’s market reach and generate substantial revenue as volumes increase, reflecting the company’s strategic integration of trading with its logistics and midstream assets.

Spark’s Take on VIVK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIVK is a Neutral.

Vivakor’s overall stock score is low due to significant financial and valuation challenges. The company’s negative profitability and cash flow issues are major concerns, compounded by bearish technical indicators. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events further limits positive influences on the score.

More about Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services in the energy sector. The company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating assets, properties, and technologies related to crude oil storage, transportation, and oilfield waste remediation.

Average Trading Volume: 26,220,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $30.48M

