Vivakor Converts Note into Common Stock Shares

An update from Vivakor ( (VIVK) ) is now available.

On March 17, 2025, Vivakor, Inc. issued a junior secured convertible promissory note to J.J. Astor & Co. for $6,625,000, receiving $5,000,000 before fees. On October 23, 2025, the lender converted $400,000 of the note into 3,923,492 shares of Vivakor’s common stock, which were issued without a restrictive legend, as the lender is an accredited investor.

Spark’s Take on VIVK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIVK is a Neutral.

Vivakor’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is hindered by profitability and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

More about Vivakor

Average Trading Volume: 26,114,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.87M

