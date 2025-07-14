Viva Goods Company Limited Approves Key Resolutions at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Viva China Holdings Limited ( (HK:0933) ) has shared an announcement.

Viva Goods Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on July 14, 2025. The resolutions included the approval of a service contract with Mr. Victor Herrero, a new share option scheme, and the grant of options to Mr. Herrero. These decisions are expected to impact the company’s governance and employee incentives, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Average Trading Volume: 3,840,910

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.48B

