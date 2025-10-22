Vitura Health Limited Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cronos Australia Ltd. ( (AU:VIT) ) has shared an announcement.

Vitura Health Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, which will be held in a hybrid format allowing both in-person and online participation. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it provides an opportunity to vote on resolutions and engage with the company’s management, potentially impacting the company’s future strategies and stakeholder relations.

More about Cronos Australia Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 181,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$45.73M

