Vitru Ltd. (VTRU) has released an update.

Vitru Ltd. has announced that CFO Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas will resign effective April 30, 2024. Freitas was influential in the company’s IPO and growth in the Latin American distance education market. The company is seeking a new CFO, with CEO Willian Victor Kendrick de Matos Silva ready to step in temporarily if needed.

For further insights into VTRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.