Vitesse Energy Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Strategic Advances

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Vitesse Energy, Inc. ( (VTS) ) is now available.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. reported strong financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025, with a net income of $24.7 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $61.1 million. The company successfully resolved a legal dispute, resulting in a $24 million cash payment and new agreements for gas production. Vitesse also integrated assets from Lucero Energy Corp., contributing to a 27% increase in production. The company continues to focus on strategic investments and debt reduction, supported by favorable oil prices and hedging strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (VTS) stock is a Buy with a $27.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vitesse Energy, Inc. stock, see the VTS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VTS is a Outperform.

Vitesse Energy, Inc.’s overall score reflects its strong financial position and strategic achievements in production growth and acquisitions. The technical analysis shows moderate momentum, while valuation metrics suggest overvaluation concerns. The earnings call added positive sentiment with strategic measures in place to handle market volatility.

To see Spark’s full report on VTS stock, click here.

More about Vitesse Energy, Inc.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the production and development of oil and natural gas. The company is involved in acquiring and managing non-operated oil and gas assets, with a market focus on optimizing production and capitalizing on favorable market conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 341,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $998.9M

For detailed information about VTS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue