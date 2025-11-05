Vitesse Energy Reports Q3 2025 Results and Guidance

Vitesse Energy, Inc. ( (VTS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vitesse Energy, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. is a company that focuses on returning capital to stockholders by owning financial interests predominantly as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.

In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, Vitesse Energy announced a net loss of $1.3 million but highlighted an adjusted net income of $3.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $41.6 million. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5625 per share and increased its 2025 production and capital expenditures guidance.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include a production average of 18,163 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil constituting 65% of this production. The company reported total cash development capital expenditures and acquisition costs of $31.8 million, and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.65. Vitesse also completed two wells under budget, with production outperforming expectations.

Vitesse revised its 2025 guidance, increasing its annual production forecast by 8% and tightening its capital expenditure range. The company is optimistic about technological improvements in the Bakken and the economic performance of extended laterals, which are expected to enhance asset value.

Looking ahead, Vitesse Energy remains focused on maintaining a strong financial position to support its dividend strategy while navigating the challenges of the current commodity price environment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue