Vitec Software Group Announces 2026 AGM Nomination Committee

Vitec Software Group AB Class B ( ($SE:VIT.B) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vitec Software Group AB has announced the formation of its nomination committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The committee, representing about 47% of the company’s votes, includes members from SEB Investment Management, Cliens Kapitalförvaltning, and Olov Sandberg, among others. The meeting is scheduled for April 28, 2026, in Umeå, Sweden, and shareholders are invited to submit proposals to the committee by February 6, 2026. This development is part of Vitec’s governance process, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

Vitec Software Group is a leading provider of vertical software solutions, headquartered in Umeå, Sweden. The company focuses on developing products tailored to specific niche markets, leveraging the expertise of its employees and a shared corporate culture to drive continuous improvement and innovation. Vitec grows through the success of its business units and strategic acquisitions, maintaining a long-term perspective. It employs 1,770 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and reported net sales of SEK 3,334 million in 2024.

