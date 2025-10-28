Vital Metals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Vital Metals Ltd ( (AU:VML) ) is now available.

Vital Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 28, 2025, in Sydney. The company is urging shareholders to lodge proxy votes in advance and has made the Notice of Meeting available online to streamline the process. This move reflects the company’s commitment to efficient shareholder communication and engagement, which is vital for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring smooth governance.

More about Vital Metals Ltd

Vital Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and production of rare earth metals. These materials are crucial for various high-tech applications, and the company is positioned to cater to the growing demand in this sector.

Average Trading Volume: 535,976

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$35.16M

