Vistry Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) has shared an announcement.

Vistry Group PLC, a prominent player in the construction and housing industry, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 45,000 of its Ordinary 50p Shares through Peel Hunt LLP. The buyback, part of a previously announced program, saw shares bought at prices ranging from 654.80 GBp to 668.00 GBp, with an average price of 663.22 GBp. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue and affecting the total voting rights, which will now stand at 322,015,214. This move is likely to impact the company’s stock liquidity and shareholder value, aligning with regulatory requirements under the Market Abuse Regulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VTY) stock is a Hold with a £672.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vistry Group stock, see the GB:VTY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTY is a Neutral.

Vistry Group’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong revenue growth and positive cash flow generation. However, challenges with declining profit margins and increased leverage weigh on the financial performance score. The technical analysis shows moderate momentum, while the valuation score is low due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

More about Vistry Group

Average Trading Volume: 896,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.08B

