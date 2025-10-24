Vistin Pharma to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vistin Pharma ASA ( (DE:VP4) ) has shared an announcement.

Vistin Pharma ASA announced it will release its third quarter and year-to-date 2025 financial results on October 31, 2025, accompanied by a conference call for shareholders and interested parties. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company specializing in the production of Metformin Hydrochloride (API), including Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a dedicated European Metformin producer, the company is a key supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Vistin Pharma operates with a highly qualified team and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

Average Trading Volume: 19,278

Current Market Cap: NOK962.3M

