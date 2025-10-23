Vista Group Maintains Growth Amid Box Office Softness

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vista Group International Ltd ( (AU:VGL) ) has issued an announcement.

Vista Group International Ltd reported that despite a slight downturn in the third-quarter box office, the company continues to see year-on-year revenue growth. The EBITDA margin guidance for the fiscal year 2025 remains within the expected range of 16-18%, indicating stable financial performance amidst market fluctuations.

Vista Group International Ltd is a New Zealand-based public company, established in 1996, and listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges. It is a global leader in providing technology solutions to the international film industry, offering products such as cinema management software, moviegoer engagement and marketing tools, film distribution software, and box office reporting.

