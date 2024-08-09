Vista Energy Executes Strategic Share Repurchase

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., a major player on the NYSE and Mexican Stock Exchange, recently repurchased 48,843 of its own Series A shares for approximately $41.6 million Mexican Pesos, indicating a proactive approach to managing its share capital. Following the buyback, the total outstanding Series A shares now amount to 96,165,885, with a portion held in Treasury. The transactions were executed by Citibanamex Casa de Bolsa, showcasing Vista’s commitment to optimizing shareholder value.

For further insights into VIST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.