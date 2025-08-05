Visionstate Sees Surge in WandaLITE Subscriptions Ahead of Bill 190 Compliance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Visionstate ( (TSE:VIS) ) has issued an announcement.

Visionstate Corp. has reported a significant increase in subscriptions for its WandaLITE technology, driven by Ontario’s Bill 190, which mandates digital cleaning and inspection logs in public washrooms by January 2026. The company has secured 21 new subscriptions and has 42 more potential clients in the pipeline, indicating strong market traction and potential revenue growth. Visionstate’s proactive strategy of onboarding clients before the legislation’s deadline and delaying invoicing until the law is effective has positioned it as a trusted partner for compliance. The WandaLITE platform offers a streamlined, cloud-based solution that meets the new legislative requirements efficiently, helping institutions transition from paper logs to digital systems, thereby improving hygiene and operational transparency.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VIS is a Neutral.

Visionstate’s overall stock score reflects a precarious financial position with significant operational challenges. However, positive corporate developments, including new product launches and regulatory-driven demand, offer potential growth avenues. The technical analysis suggests moderate momentum, but valuation concerns persist due to ongoing losses. Investors should weigh these factors carefully, considering both the risks and opportunities.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company focused on developing innovative technology in the Internet of Things, big data, analytics, and sustainability sectors. Through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc., the company enhances operational efficiencies, reduces costs, and boosts customer satisfaction by providing advanced devices for tracking and monitoring activities in various industries, including healthcare, transportation, and retail.

Average Trading Volume: 149,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.75M

