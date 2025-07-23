Visional, Inc. Strengthens HR Tech Position with Thinkings, Inc. Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Visional, Inc. ( (JP:4194) ).

Visional, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, BizReach, Inc., will acquire all shares of Thinkings, Inc., making it a consolidated subsidiary. This strategic acquisition aims to strengthen Visional’s position in the Applicant Tracking System market by leveraging Thinkings’ flagship cloud service ‘sonar ATS.’ The move is expected to enhance Visional’s market leader status, increase enterprise value, and accelerate the development of its Human Capital Management ecosystem through function linkages and cross-selling opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4194) stock is a Buy with a Yen9500.00 price target.

More about Visional, Inc.

Visional, Inc. operates in the HR Tech industry, providing platform services and SaaS solutions that support the employee lifecycle. Its primary offerings include the ‘BizReach’ HR matching platform, the ‘HRMOS’ Human Capital Management platform, and ‘BizReach Campus’ for alumni networking. The company focuses on integrating external and internal labor markets to support sustainable growth for employers.

Average Trading Volume: 197,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen443.5B

