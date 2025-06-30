Virtus Investment Partners Director Susan Fleming to Retire

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Virtus Investment Partners ( (VRTS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Susan S. Fleming announced her decision to retire from her role as a director at Virtus Investment Partners, effective at the end of her term in May 2026. Dr. Fleming has served as a director since the company’s inception as an independent public entity in 2009, and her departure marks the end of a significant tenure, during which she held key positions such as Chairperson of the Governance Committee and member of the Audit Committee.

Spark’s Take on VRTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRTS is a Outperform.

Virtus Investment Partners shows strong valuation metrics and encouraging financial performance despite challenges with revenue growth and leverage. The earnings call highlights solid investment performance and strategic initiatives, which are positive, despite some market volatility concerns. Technical indicators reflect a mixed momentum, contributing to a moderate overall stock score.

More about Virtus Investment Partners

Average Trading Volume: 81,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.27B

