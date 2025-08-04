Virtual Mind Holding Delays Circular Dispatch for N-Bridge Capital Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited ( (HK:1520) ) is now available.

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited, a firm incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its acquisition of a 10% equity interest in N-Bridge Capital Group Limited. This acquisition is considered a disclosable and connected transaction under the Listing Rules. The circular, which includes details of the agreement, advice from the Independent Board Committee and Financial Adviser, and a valuation report, was initially scheduled for dispatch by August 4, 2025, but has been postponed to on or before August 15, 2025, to allow additional time for preparation.

More about Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 8,277,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.49B

Find detailed analytics on 1520 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

