Virtual Mind Holding Acquires 10% Stake in N-Bridge Capital

An update from Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited ( (HK:1520) ) is now available.

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited has announced a transaction involving the acquisition of a 10% equity interest in N-Bridge Capital Group Limited. This acquisition, valued at HK$15 million, will be completed through the issuance of 37,500,000 consideration shares. Upon completion, N-Bridge Capital Group will become an associated company of Virtual Mind Holding, impacting its financial statements through the equity method. The transaction is classified as a discloseable and connected transaction due to the involvement of Mr. Mei, the chairman and an executive director of Virtual Mind, who holds a significant interest in the target company. An Independent Board Committee has been set up to evaluate the fairness and reasonableness of the transaction terms, and an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be convened for shareholder approval.

