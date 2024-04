Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (AU:VMM) has released an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has applied for the quotation of 747,225 new ordinary shares on the ASX, with the issue date set for April 26, 2024. The company has agreed to the ASX Listing Rules as outlined in Appendix 2A, marking a new announcement for potential investors.

