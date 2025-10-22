Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited Issues New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited ( (AU:VMM) ) has issued an announcement.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 2,000,000 new ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 22, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning, which could have implications for its stakeholders by increasing the liquidity and financial flexibility of the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VMM) stock is a Buy with a A$3.34 price target.

More about Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and processing of minerals, aiming to supply raw materials to various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,010,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$189.5M

