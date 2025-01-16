Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited ( (AU:VMM) ) has shared an update.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 1,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the code VMM, effective from January 16, 2025. This move is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity and provide additional capital for its operations, potentially affecting its positioning in the mineral resources industry and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited operates within the mining and minerals sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction and processing of minerals, aiming to supply these resources to various markets.

YTD Price Performance: 18.18%

Average Trading Volume: 159,471

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$787.7K

