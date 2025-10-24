Viridis Mining and Minerals Announces 2025 AGM Details and Embraces Digital Communication

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited ( (AU:VMM) ) is now available.

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited has announced the details of its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The company is transitioning to electronic distribution of meeting materials, encouraging shareholders to access documents online or update their communication preferences to receive electronic communications, reflecting a shift towards more sustainable practices.

More about Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker VMM.

Average Trading Volume: 1,029,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$185M

