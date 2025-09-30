Virgin Australia Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Virgin Australia Holdings Limited ( (AU:VGN) ).

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited has announced the details for its 2025 Annual General Meeting in compliance with ASX Listing Rules. This announcement includes the Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form, and a Letter to Shareholders, signaling the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VGN) stock is a Buy with a A$4.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Virgin Australia Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:VGN Stock Forecast page.

More about Virgin Australia Holdings Limited

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited, founded in 2000, is one of the largest Australian airlines. It operates an extensive domestic network, short-haul international services, charter and cargo operations, and a loyalty program called Velocity Frequent Flyer. The company employs over 8,000 people.

Average Trading Volume: 1,659,179

Current Market Cap: A$726M

