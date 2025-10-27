Vir Biotechnology’s Promising Phase 3 Study for Chronic HDV Treatment

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ((VIR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Open-Label Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Tobevibart+Elebsiran Combination Therapy in Participants With Chronic HDV Infection Not Virologically Suppressed With Bulevirtide (ECLIPSE 2)’. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of a combination therapy for patients with chronic hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection who have not responded to bulevirtide treatment.

The study is testing two drugs, Tobevibart and Elebsiran, both administered via subcutaneous injection. These interventions are designed to provide an alternative treatment for patients with chronic HDV infection.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are divided into two groups: one receiving Tobevibart and Elebsiran for up to 240 weeks, and another starting with Bulevirtide for 24 weeks before switching to the combination therapy for an additional 216 weeks.

The study began on August 13, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

The ongoing study could influence Vir Biotechnology’s stock performance positively by showcasing potential advancements in HDV treatment. This development might also affect investor sentiment, especially in comparison to competitors in the viral hepatitis treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

